Woman charged with rioting in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing riot charges after police say she refused orders to leave the downtown area late Saturday night.

According to arrest records, Victoria Jones was one of roughly 150 people that were rioting in the area of Beale Street and Main Street.

Police say people were throwing bottles and screaming while police stood in line, trying to calm the crowd.

Jones allegedly refused to leave after police told her to leave multiple times.

Arrest records say she resisted arrest by grabbing an officer’s handcuffs and trying to runaway.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.