Woman charged with murder after man stabbed multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Kentucky woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man multiple times leading to his death.

It happened Saturday, May 30, at a home in the 900 block of Sheridan in North Memphis.

Witnesses on the scene told investigators that the victim Elijah McQuery and Harley Berry were involved in an argument when the woman pulled out a knife. She reportedly stabbed him in the neck, torso and right arm before leaving the scene.

McQuery was rushed to the hospital where he later died, police said.

After the incident, Berry reportedly contacted her mother and admitted to stabbing the man during an argument.

Berry was arrested on Sunday and charged with second-degree murder.