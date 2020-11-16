Woman charged with murder after boyfriend stabbed to death in Southwest Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend inside a Southwest Memphis home leading to his death.

Tarlease Mitchell, 48, was charged with second-degree murder, court records show.

According to police records, Memphis police found Cornellius Goodlow inside a home on Haas Avenue on November 10 suffering from a stab wound to the chest and shoulder. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he died.

Goodlow’s mother told police that her son had been with his girlfriend Mitchell all day.

Authorities were able to get in contact with Mitchell that night and she reporteldy told them she would turn herself in the next day. She could not be located the next day and refused to contact police, officers noted in their report.

Mitchell was arrested on November 14, and claimed the victim had picked up a steak knife and was threatening to hurt her. She said she pushed him to the ground and he lost control of the knife. That’s when she said she picked it up and stabbed him twice.