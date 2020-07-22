Woman charged with manslaughter after man stabbed to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested and charged after police say she stabbed a man to death during an altercation.

According to authorities, Latora Wells was driven to Methodist South Hospital early Tuesday morning after he had been stabbed multiple times. He was then airlifted to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

A short time later, Lela Mosely arrived at a local precinct and told officers she had stabbed Wells.

She stated she was at Wells’ home when they became involved in a physical altercation. It was during that fight that Mosely went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife out of the sink and stabbed Wells multiple times following a brief struggle.

Mosely was charged with voluntary manslaughter. Her bond was set at $15,000.