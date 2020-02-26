Woman charged with child abuse after police say she grabbed son by hair, repeatedly punched him in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after she allegedly abused her son inside a Raleigh home.

According to police, the grandmother called 911 Tuesday evening after she witnessed her daughter Kierrie Sutton holding the grandson by the hair and punching him repeatedly in the face. The woman said she told Sutton to stop, but she refused, forcing the grandmother and the uncle to intervene.

According to the grandson, the grandmother was pushed for her efforts.

Having sustained a busted lip, bruises and scratches to his face, the victim said he ran from the home to get away from his mother. She chased him around the yard until first responders arrived.

According to Sutton, it all started when her son refused to hand over his cellphone after he got in trouble at school. He reportedly started talking back as well.

She told police that “her son is not going to disrespect her so she grabbed him by his hair and hit him in the face.” She also claimed that while she had him by his hair, he said he was going to get a knife.

Sutton was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect.