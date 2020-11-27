Woman charged with attempted murder in bus stop shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars, accused of shooting a man Wednesday at a bus stop in South Memphis.
Police say Sherrie Dupree drove up to a bus stop in the 600 block of East McLemore, where she called out the name of a man she knew. She then fired several rounds, hitting the man in the chest and arm, police said.
The victim was taken to Regional One. Blue Crush cameras caught a green SUV speeding away.
Police say the attack was not random, but it’s unclear how Dupree and the victim knew each other.
Dupree is charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held on $100,000 bond.
