Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder, false reporting to police in boyfriend’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested and charged after police say she shot her boyfriend, then lied to investigators.

Talesha Walls, 20, was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder and false report.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Cloister in Parkway Village at 4:41 p.m. Thursday. They found one male victim, identified in documents as Delmontae Moore.

According to a court document, Walls told investigators that she and her boyfriend, Moore, were at her mother’s house on Cloister waiting to be picked up to go to the store.

Moore initially told dispatchers and investigators that she went back in the house to get something, then came outside to find Moore dead. She called 911.

But police said she later admitted to shooting Moore. Bond has not been set.