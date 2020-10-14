Woman charged in deadly Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD was called to a deadly shooting in the 600 block of Eva Street in Binghampton on Monday.

MPD said a man named Courtney Anthony was shot late Monday evening during a domestic incident.

Kanesha Preyer, 25, was charged with second-degree murder.

According to police, the incident was captured on surveillance video. It reportedly shows Preyer repeatedly walking up to the porch where victim Anthony was standing. She then backed away a few feet and shot the victim.

Preyer admitted to shooting the victim, but claimed she did not mean to, police said.

Kanesha Preyer, 25, was charged with 2nd Degree Murder. The shooting stemmed from a DV/Argument. pic.twitter.com/tUzTVFiyCp — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 13, 2020