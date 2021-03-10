Woman charged after puppies found neglected, MAS says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two puppies were taken into Memphis Animal Services care after being found in what police described as being “in a distressed state of neglect.”

According to reports, officers discovered the puppies in the 3300 block of Guernsey Avenue in the Highland Heights area while responding to an unrelated shooting a few doors down.

They called MAS who took the animals into their care.

The organization released a statement to WREG on Wednesday saying the animals had no food or water.

“We removed the puppies from the scene and took them to the shelter where they immediately were vaccinated, dewormed, and given food and water,” MAS said. “Unfortunately one of the puppies has passed away.”

The homeowner, Sherrye Conwell, told police her brother discovered the puppies in bad shape and brought them to her to look after.

She claimed she wasn’t able to provide proper care for the animals during the recent snowstorm because the water had been shut off.

Conwell was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.