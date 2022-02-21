MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is waking up in jail this morning, after police say she drove past some crime scene tape as officers were trying to clear a crash.

According to police, they were on the scene of a crash at Third and Mitchell on Sunday, when Taylar Hardy drove through the crime scene tape in the middle of the investigation.

Police approached Hardy and asked her to get out of her vehicle and at first, she refused.

Investigators say an officer was able to get Hardy out of the vehicle and it wasn’t long after that when an officer noticed the smell of alcohol on Hardy’s breath and noticed she appeared intoxicated.

After searching her vehicle, officers found an opened bottle of alcohol and THC candy.

She was given a sobriety test and failed.

Hardy faces several charges, including driving under the influence, public intoxication, and reckless driving.