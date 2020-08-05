Woman charged after accident sends three people to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was charged in connection with a crash Tuesday evening.

The accident at Boyd Street and Tate Avenue sent a man and a woman to the hospital just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a third person was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

On Wednesday, authorities said they charged Ernestine Hollomon in connection with the crash. She faces a number of charges including DUI child endangerment and public intoxication.

Ernestine Hollomon 58, was charged with Driving While License Sus/Rev/Can, DUI/Child Endangerment-child under 18, and Financial Responsibility Law. pic.twitter.com/9kp8BmzNjf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 5, 2020