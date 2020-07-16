Woman charged after 10 dogs found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after officers found 10 dead dogs at her home.

Linda Green was arrested Wednesday along Josephine Street.

According to court records, a concerned neighbor called police after starting to smell a foul odor coming from the home.

When authorities arrived, Green reportedly told police the dogs started to get sick around July 4th and died a few days later. She said she could not afford to take them to the vet and reached out to Memphis Animal Services for help but no one came because of COVID-19.

MAS said Green only called them after the dogs were already dead.

Officers also noted in their report that there was very little dog waste in the back yard, indicating that the dogs were consuming it for nourishment. The home did not have outdoor shelter for the animals or food containers

One dog was located deceased outside. Officers said the animal was ” in a extreme state of decomposition with no internal organs and the skull visible.”