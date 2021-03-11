Woman caught on camera allegedly stealing thousands of lottery tickets, cash from ex-employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was caught on video repeatedly breaking into the convenience store where she once worked and stealing thousands of lottery tickets and cash.

Investigators said Randi Monzon, 31, used a key to break into the Minit Stop Food Store on Bartlett Road a dozen times between December and February and took $31,500 worth of lottery tickets and $2,500 in cash.

“She wasn’t a trustworthy person. A bad person. I’m lucky she is gone,” said Mohamood Shah, the owner of the northeast Memphis store.

Video courtesy of Minit Stop

Shah said he hired Monzon in the middle of December and she quit two weeks later without telling anyone.

Shah said had no idea she was sneaking into the store at night and stealing from him until he got a call from the lottery office.

“The lottery people said you have had so much lottery activity, and I asked them can they send me the report. After they sent me the report and I saw the store was closed when we had the ticket activity, I was suspicious,” said Shah.

Randi Monzon

Shah gave WREG surveillance video from the store he said shows Monzon activating lottery tickets and then putting them into a shopping bag.

Shah said Monzon was also caught on camera going into their back office and taking cash from a drawer.

Shah has since changed his locks and alarm code.

Monzon was arrested on 12 counts of burglarizing a business and released from jail on her own recognizance. She will go before a judge in May.