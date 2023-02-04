MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday.

Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot.

The suspects have been described as teens or early twenties. No arrests have been made at this time and it is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.