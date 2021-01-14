Woman carjacked at gas station at Trinity Commons in Cordova

The Kroger at Trinity Commons in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova shopping center has become a busy spot for criminals, prompting a supermarket there to add security.

It was around 3 p.m. Tuesday when Memphis Police say a woman was carjacked at the Kroger gas station at Trinity Commons.

“I never dreamed it would happen there. Not then, never,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified publicly.

She said she was pumping gas when it happened.

“My car starts rolling! And my first thought was, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t put my car in park,'” she said. “When I popped the door open, there’s a dude sitting in my car!”

The carjacker immediately floored it, getting away in her car and leaving her in shock.

Police said the car is still missing.

This isn’t the first incident at that shopping center. WREG uncovered three more incident reports at Trinity Commons in the last week alone, including another car theft and one theft from a motor vehicle.

We reached out to Kroger to find out if security is being reviewed or increased due to the recent crime.

The company released a statement saying in part, “Kroger has added additional security personnel and cameras to provide a safe shopping experience.”

For the recent victims, the damage has already been done.

“They should be responsible for the people using their gas pumps and the people buying their groceries,” said the carjacking victim.

If you know anything about these recent crimes, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.