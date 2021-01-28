Woman bumped, carjacked in Hickory Hill drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trip to a Hickory Hill Smoothie King became terrifying after a woman was carjacked in the drive-thru.

The victim told police she was bumped from behind by a driver in a black Ford Escape. She told investigators when she got out to check the damage a man pointed a gun at her, threatened to shoot her, and took her vehicle.

Witnesses who saw it happen told police there was second person inside the Escape.

The victim was able to identify Kenneth Malone, 18, and a 17-year-old male as the two people who took her 2016 Dodge Challenger by force.

Malone has been charged with carjacking and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The juvenile is facing similar charges.