Woman battling health issues gets Pass It On surprise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are so many people and so many needs across the Mid-South. In this week’s Pass It On, WREG’s Tim Simpson met up with Dr. Clementhia Poole whose friend Christy Miller is suffering from lupus and other health issues.

“The lupus has caused her to contract a couple of other diseases,” she said. “She’s on the transplant list for two lungs.”

“She has gone to get her lung only to find out that it wouldn’t work before, so this is kind of devastating.”

But that is the only struggle. She can’t afford her medication.

“When I found out about that I decided this might be a Pass It On thing.”

The pair made their way to Miller’s home for the surprise.

She was a little startled.

“We love you Christy and we know that you need to get your medicine. So the Ruth Circle of Mississippi Boulevard wants you to have this money.”

It was $300 from WREG and $300 from an anonymous donor.

Miller was very thankful.

“It’s been a struggle, it’s hard day to day. But I just keep fighting. That’s all I can do is continue to fight. No, I can’t give up.”