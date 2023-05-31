MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman inside Overton Park in Midtown Wednesday afternoon.

The victim told officers she was walking through the park when a man ambushed her from behind and pushed her into some bushes.

The victim said she screamed, and other people in the park began yelling at the man, and he ran away.

The victim was not hurt in the attack and said the suspect was 5’9″ to 6′ tall, skinny, and was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and blue or gray joggers.

The man was last seen running toward the East Parkway and Summer Avenue intersection, possibly to the Exxon on the corner.

If you have any information that can help police find him, call CrimeStoppers at (901)490-2210.