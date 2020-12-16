Woman attacked by Tinder date; advocate says have a safety plan before meeting someone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is a disturbing case of accused rape, after a woman claims she met a man on a popular dating app.

Police charged Brice Morrison with kidnapping, rape, and theft of property. Officers say they found him sleeping in the victim’s car. Now, advocates have a message.

In South Memphis off of Norwood Avenue, a woman tells Memphis police officers she met up with a man over the weekend. She says she met him on the popular dating app Tinder, and knew him as DJ.

But within minutes of meeting things turned dangerous. As soon as she got out of her car, the man police identify as 22-year-old Brice Morrison grabbed her forcing her into a nearby abandoned home.

While inside the home the woman says Morrison beat and raped her and threaten to kill her. The woman pleaded for her release in exchange for money.

He took her to a hotel where she was staying, and she went in her room and called the police. She says Morrison took off in her car.

Monday morning, investigators got a call to an abandoned car at Vandergreen Ryanwood, right at the Tennessee and Mississippi state line.

Officers found Morrison sleeping in the car and arrested him.

Sandy Bromley, executive director of the Shelby County Crime Victims and rape crisis center says as popular as dating apps are it’s crucial to have a safety plan.

“So making sure that we are creating safety plans with our friends and our family members before we go out on a date. Just making sure people know where you’re going, making sure you have a cellphone plan, like you’re going to check in with someone at a certain time or if you don’t they’ll check in with you,” Bromley said.

Bromley added, “It’s up to our communities to start talking about this stuff, getting away from the victim blaming that immediately pops up into our head after situation like that and move it toward what could we have done to maybe prevent the offender from doing this? Would an after school program kept this person busy, would a job employment program kept this person off the street? Whatever it may be.”

Last check Morrison is here on a $50,000 bond.

The Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center Hotline: 901-222-4350