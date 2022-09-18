MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested by the US Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office regarding an arson at an apartment complex on September 14.

Shaniqua Yates has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire on the 6300 block of Arbor Creek Trail in Memphis.

The fire displaced over 20 residents. It happened at the Edge at Lakeview apartments, formerly known as the Arbors of Hickory Ridge, in the 6500 block of Arbor Creek Trail.

No one was harmed in the fire, but the complex did suffer $300,000 worth of damage.

Yates has been charged with aggravated arson in this case. She does not have bond information available at this time. Yates is scheduled to appear in court on September 19.