Woman arrested for murder of Nashville man who was found in Kentucky ditch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police arrested 32-year-old Jatecia Lake Thursday afternoon in a Gallatin grocery store parking lot. She is being charged for the murder of Patrick Jamal Washington, 32, whose body was found in a ditch outside Bowling Green, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Lake is accused of killing Washington in Nashville last Sunday.

A release from Metro police earlier this week stated Washington was found shot to death in a grassy area just off the shoulder of I-65 near mile marker 15 in Kentucky.

Washington’s father reported his son missing at 4 p.m. on Monday, a few hours after his silver Jeep was found abandoned on the shoulder of I-65 south near Madison. The vehicle had bullet holes in it and blood was also visible.

