Woman arrested after stabbing in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering and a woman is facing charges after a stabbing in North Memphis on Saturday night.

Court documents state that Angela Jardon stabbed a man in the 700 block of T.M. Henderson on Saturday night.

Memphis Police found the victim at a liquor store in the 900 block of Thomas Street. The victim says Jardon is his roommate and the attack began when she allegedly poured hot grease on him. He says she then picked up a knife and stabbed him in the chest, arm and back.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition but was released on Sunday morning.

He says he's blessed to have survived the attack.

"I made it," the victim told WREG. "I got the lord on my side, no doubt."

Officers found Jardon at the home on T.M. Henderson. Court documents state that officers also located a knife and a large amount of blood in a bedroom.

Jardon has been charged with aggravated assault.