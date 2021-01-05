Woman arrested after girlfriend shot in the face while holding baby, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after she was accused of shooting her girlfriend twice while the other woman was holding her three-month-old baby, then allegedly trying to run them over with a car.

Jacqueline Long was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping for an incident that happened Dec. 21 at a home on Semple Avenue in Frayser.

Long allegedly shot the other woman in the shoulder as she came out of a house holding the baby, police said. When the woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help, police say Long shot her in the face, then forced her and the baby into a car at gunpoint and began to drive away.

When the victim saw police arrive, she grabbed the gun, and fell out of the vehicle with the baby still in her arms. That’s when Long reportedly put her car in reverse and tried to run her over.

Police found the victim and baby in the street. Long was found at a hospital.

The baby was not harmed during the incident.