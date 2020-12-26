Woman arrested after crashing car into Methodist Hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing a list of charges after police say she crashed her car through the front doors of Methodist University Hospital and drove inside on Christmas night.

Brittany Posey is charged with aggravated assault, vandalism, DUI and resisting official detention.

Police say at 10 p.m. Friday, she drove her Lexus ES300 through the glass doors and into the lobby area of the hospital on Union Avenue in the Medical District.

No one was injured, but the interior of the building was damaged before the car came to a stop, police said.

“Posey was uncooperative, struggled with officers, and appeared to be intoxicated,” a police report stated. She was checked at the hospital for minor injuries caused by the crash and was released to officers.