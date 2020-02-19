Woman allegedly damages store clerk’s car with brick after in-store confrontation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman became irate outside a southwest Memphis convenience store and vandalized a car.

Even customers were shocked by the video of a woman picking up a large brick next to the Royal King convenience store on West Raines Road and tossing it as hard as she could onto the hood of the clerk’s car.

The brick cracked the windshield and dented the hood of the 2017 Camry.

The owner of the car said it was all over some spilled drinks. He said the woman responsible is Tina Gales.

Customers said Gales is a regular at the store and said no matter what happened inside the store, the clerk didn’t deserve what happened outside.

The clerk behind the counter told police he accidentally dropped Gales’ bags and shattered her drinks. He said he offered to replace the drinks and told her to hand him the broken glass, and that’s when she spit at him and when things in the store started flying.

In another video provided to WREG by store employees, you can see a woman spitting at the clerk. The clerk threw a full plastic drink bottle at her, and she throw it back at him.

In the video, another employee comes from behind the counter and escorts her out the store, but she comes back inside.

Employees said after they saw Gales damage the car, they called her mother and then police.

The 26-year-old is now charged with vandalism and assault.

Employees told police they gave Gales a refund before making her leave the store.

The owner of the car said she did about $1,800 worth of damage to his vehicle.