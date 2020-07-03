Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting at I-240/Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an interstate shooting that sent a female driver to the hospital in critical condition early Friday morning.
According to authorities, the woman was traveling on I-240 near Poplar when two black males inside a newer model GMC Yukon opened fire on her around 2:55 a.m.
The victim somehow made it to Baptist East Hospital and then airlifted to the Regional Medical Center.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
