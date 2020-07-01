Teacher accused of statutory rape, sexual battery involving teenage students

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — A 47-year-old woman is charged with statutory rape and sexual battery by an authority figure, and officials say the victims are teenage students.

Mary Eddington was released from jail Tuesday on $50,000 bond. An official with the District Attorney’s office said Eddington is a teacher.

Shelby County Sheriff’s investigators later said Eddington was a Cordova High School teacher.

A grand jury returned the indictment last month. It’s alleged Eddington had sexual contact with two boys between the ages of 13 and 18 from September 2019 to December 2019.

Part of one count in the indictment says “at the time of the unlawful sexual contact Eddington had supervisory power over the victim … and used the power to accomplish the sexual contact.”

At Eddington’s listed Arlington address Wednesday, a person initially answered the door, but Eddington was standing behind her. She made it clear she did not want to speak.

It’s unclear how detectives learned about the alleged incidents or if there could be more accusers.

WREG reached out to Shelby County Schools about the status of her employment.