Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend in the neck arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after being accused of shooting an ex-boyfriend in the neck, assaulting his girlfriend and biting the girlfriend’s son on the leg.

It’s unclear what triggered the incident, but authorities said when they arrived at the southwest Memphis home early Sunday morning they found the male victim had been shot in the neck and a woman identified as Tamera Davis was trying to leave the scene in a Chevrolet Blazer.

The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to several accounts, Davis shot the ex-boyfriend and then confronted the girlfriend when the woman ran to help the shooting victim. Davis allegedly pointed the gun at the girlfriend and hit her in the face with it, leading to a struggle over the weapon.

During the struggle, the girlfriend’s son tried to help his mother and was bitten in the leg by Davis, authorities said.

Davis was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon in a publica place.