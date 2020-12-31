Woman accused of setting fire at Southwest Memphis home amid feud over a man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she started a fire at a home, endangering the lives of three children and their mother in an ongoing feud over a man.

According to the police report, first responders were called to a Southwest Memphis home on Sept. 12 after two fires were set. Both were extinguished by the time fire crews arrived.

Three children and their mother were all inside the home at the time of the fire. Authorities said they were not hurt during the incident.

While investigating, a witness came forward claiming she saw a woman set a fire at the front door of the home and underneath one of the vehicles in the driveway. The suspect then started pouring an unknown liquid on the same vehicle and another one parked nearby.

Police identified the woman as Davetta Brown, 27, who they say was involved in a feud with the owner of the home over a man they had been dating.

The victim told police that after the fires were set, Brown sent her threatening Facebook messages, including one that said, “I am an arsonist and if you see me going to the store to buy gasoline you better watch out.”

Brown was located on Wednesday and charged with aggravated arson and setting fire to personal property.