Woman accused of pulling gun during road rage incident ends up calling police for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say road rage led to one woman pulling and pointing a gun at another driver. But as it turns out, it was the gun-toting woman who ended up calling for help.

According to police, Peggy Vaughn was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest stems from another driver refusing to let Vaughn pull in front of them while in traffic along Winchester and Riverdale.

That’s when the 37-year-old allegedly pulled a gun.

But in a surprising twist, the victim began trailing Vaughn and she in turn called for help. The road rage incident spilled into Collierville and Vaughn was arrested at South Rowlett and Hardwick.

When it comes to aggressive drivers stealing someone’s sense of safety, it is a cause for concern.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Auto Vantage Club, 66% of traffic fatalities are caused by aggressive driving. Approximately 37% of aggressive driving incidents involving a firearm.

“We all play a part in making sure we, along with other drivers stay safe behind the wheel,” said Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department. ” If you wouldn’t cut someone off in a fast food line, then don’t do it in traffic. Always take the high road. Remember the goal is to make it home safely.”