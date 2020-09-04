Woman accused of leading deputies on chase from DeSoto County drive-through line

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — DeSoto County authorities said a woman driving a stolen vehicle led deputies on a chase in Southaven Friday morning.

Deputies said they noticed a stolen vehicle in the Chick-fil-A drive-through line at Goodman Road and Southwest Drive around 10.

They say the woman in the driver’s seat, Kimberly Mukes, refused to stop, and began driving erratically before a deputy’s vehicle crashed into her to stop her.

Both the deputy and Mukes were checked out at a hospital and are OK, authorities said.