Woman accused of killing former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to charges

POCAHONTAS, Ark. — The woman accused of killing former Arkansas state senator Linda Collins pled guilty to charges on Thursday.
According to KAIT, Rebecca O’Donnell was sentenced to 50 years afer pleading guilty to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpose charges. She also pled no contest to two counts of solicitation to commit capital murder.
Collins was discovered dead outside of her Pocohontas home by her son Butch Smith in June 2019. He told reporters on Thursday that his mother’s body had been wrapped in an old comforter and shoved under a tarp in her driveway.
He also stated that he believed O’Donnell was stealing from his mother at the time and she was killed after confronting the woman.
O’Donnell was arrested several days later on the way to Collins’ memorial service.
The family told reporters that the plea deal brings some peace to a tragic situation.
