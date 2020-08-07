Woman accused of killing former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to charges

In this Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, listens to testimony at a meeting of the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Authorities on Friday, June 14, 2019, said they’ve arrested an Arkansas woman in connection with the killing of former state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, who was found dead outside her own home, on June 4. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

POCAHONTAS, Ark. — The woman accused of killing former Arkansas state senator Linda Collins pled guilty to charges on Thursday.

According to KAIT, Rebecca O’Donnell was sentenced to 50 years afer pleading guilty to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpose charges. She also pled no contest to two counts of solicitation to commit capital murder.

Collins was discovered dead outside of her Pocohontas home by her son Butch Smith in June 2019. He told reporters on Thursday that his mother’s body had been wrapped in an old comforter and shoved under a tarp in her driveway.

He also stated that he believed O’Donnell was stealing from his mother at the time and she was killed after confronting the woman.

O’Donnell was arrested several days later on the way to Collins’ memorial service.

The family told reporters that the plea deal brings some peace to a tragic situation.