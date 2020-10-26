Woman accused of injuring officers after ramming squad cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a woman accused of ramming two of their squad cars and sending two officers to the hospital Saturday at Winchester and Goodlett.

According to reports, officers were responding to a deadly hit and run when Ashley Pettaway pulled up in a Ford Focus. She was driving erratically, going over curbs and cursing at officers.

Minutes later, she showed up again. Officers said she blew through a red light and straight into the squad cars parked at the intersection. Investigators believe she hit those cars on purpose.

She was charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving and several other charges.