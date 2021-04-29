Woman accused of firing shot into daycare taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman accused of firing a shot into a daycare earlier this week has been taken into custody.

Related Content Police: Mother fired shot into Memphis daycare after argument with an employee

Daija Williams, who also goes by Daija Taylor, has been arrested and booked on two counts of attempted murder and 63 counts of reckless endangerment. She has also been charged with one count of employing a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

Williams is accused of firing a shot into La Petite Academy on New Allen Road Tuesday after getting into an argument with an employee. Police said there were children inside the daycare at the time, but no one was hurt.

La Petite Academy closed immediately after the shooting but was able to reopen Thursday.