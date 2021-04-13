Woman accused of climbing through Burger King window to shoot at employees captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police made an arrest in the dramatic shooting from inside a Burger King last month.

Surveillance cameras captured a woman crawling in the window after workers say she got angry over a long wait in the drive thru. The Burger King employees said as they ran to the back of the store, the woman started shooting. No one was hurt.

Keona Jackson was charged with a number of crimes including attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators said a Crime Stoppers tip led to her capture.