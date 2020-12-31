Woman accused of carjacking, kidnapping nephew prior to drive-by shooting at Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after she was accused of carjacking and kidnapping her nephew prior to a drive-by shooting at a Frayser apartment complex.

The nephew told police he had just arrived at his aunt Shenna Brown’s North Memphis home on Stonewall Street when she, his cousin and two other men came out armed with guns. Fearing for his safety, the victim complied when the men started yelling at him to get in the passenger seat as his aunt got behind the wheel.

Brown reportedly drove the stolen vehicle to the Ridgecrest Apartments as her nephew pleaded for them to stop and let him out. One of the men threatened to shoot him if he didn’t be quiet.

Once at the apartment complex, the men began shooting at another vehicle, the victim said. Brown then drove the vehicle away and didn’t stop until one of the men ordered the nephew to get out.

The victim said he ran from the car in fear and contacted police.

Brown was charged with carjacking, especially aggravated kidnapping, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and accessory after the fact.