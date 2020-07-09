Woman accused of biting officer, trying to kill dog in Tennessee cemetery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is accused of biting an officer at a Tennessee cemetery after trying to kill her dog.
Ashley Blake was found putting her knee on the dog’s neck in a Knoxville cemetery, claiming there were demons inside the dog, according to court documents.
Blake is accused of approaching an officer with a knife and refusing commands to stop. The officer was bitten while he was taking Blake into custody.
A syringe was also found on Blake, and she told officers she used it to shoot up meth.
Blake is charged with resisting arrest, animal cruelty, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting stop, arrest and search.
Animal Control took custody of the dog.
- AR: cities that require wearing masks in public due to COVID-19
- Woman throws boxes of shoes at Oklahoma store worker after being asked to wear face mask, then leaves wallet behind
- Temple of Deliverance COGIC transforms into COVID testing site
- Welcome to Walgreens. The doctor will be with you soon
- Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 200 stores over the next two years