Wolfchase Galleria mall to close until March 29

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ownership company of Wolfchase Galleria mall announced all its properties will temporarily close beginning Wednesday evening.

Simon Property Group, which owns Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis, announced its properties will close beginning at 7 p.m. March 18 until March 29 to protect from the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon.

Four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Shelby County.

