Wolfchase Galleria announces reopening Saturday, launches community support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wolfchase Galleria announced Saturday that it will reopen, effective 11 a.m. the same day.

The mall in northeast Memphis closed March 19 as part of a wave of closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolfchase Galleria says it has has joined a national initiative to host food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing, and blood drives.

Mall management said the property has a COVID-19 Exposure Control Police in place, developed with “a team of leading experts in the fields of Epidemiology and Environmental Health and Safety.” That plan can be viewed here.

Mall management says the mall will have hand sanitizer and masks available for shoppers, and will require testing for mall employees, in addition to enhanced cleaning and other safety procedures. Individual tenants are expected to abide by the safety protocols.

Simon Properties said in a statement that while the health and safety of its shoppers was its highest priority, the company also recognized the need to get people back to work.

Wolfchase Galleria employs more than 2,400 and contributes $18.1 million of sales tax and $4.2 million in property tax revenue to the state, the company said.