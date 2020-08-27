Witnesses speak out after woman is shot while driving in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of the woman shot on E. Shelby Drive Tuesday say she’s still in the hospital fighting for her life. People living in the area say they heard several gunshots before she crashed into a pole.

People living alongside E. Shelby Drive between Auburn and McCorkle Road say traffic is usually hectic but never enough to cause a shooting.

People we spoke to did not want to go on camera but say they heard gunshots Tuesday.

When they went to check it out, they saw a car crashed into a pole.

One witness told police she saw a yellow Dodge Charger with a black racing stripe speed away southbound on Gilbert Road.

Memphis police say the woman who crashed her car was shot at least three times. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests in this shooting.

Carolyn Johnson says she often drives through that area and was surprised to hear about the shooting.

However, she says you can never be too careful on the roadways.

“When people ride past my car and look at me some sort of way, I kind of clutch and get a little bit nervous because you never know,” Johnson said.

Memphis Police are still investigating the cause for the shooting but say the victim did not know her shooter.

“You never know who’s going to pull up beside you and mistake you for someone else and shoot your car up,” Johnson said.

Unfortunately, shootings on the Memphis roads where the victim didn’t know their shooter aren’t rare.

Just last week, a man was charged with attempted murder for shooting a driver he mistook as a rival gang member.

That victim is now paralyzed.