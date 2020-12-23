Witnesses report gunshots fired at Walmart in Sevierville, Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — Two people are in custody after shots were reportedly fired at the Walmart in Sevierville.

Sevierville police said they have no known victims at this time, and the pubic information officer said it is “not confirmed as an active shooter situation yet.”

No injured people have been found at this time, the spokesman said.

A witness says she was in the parking lot of a Walmart in Sevierville when she heard gunshots.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders are on the scene in the 1400 block of the Parkway.

A nearby Chick-Fil-A is harboring about two dozen people and has turned off its lights and locked the doors, according to the manager.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they’re made available from officials.