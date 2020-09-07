Witnesses: Man opens fire while walking down street in Shelby County neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after authorities said he opened fire in a neighborhood while walking down the street Sunday night.
Witnesses said they were standing outside their homes on Winding Hollow Way near Hacks Cross Road when a man identified by authorities as Daniel Naranjo began shooting a rifle.
Naranjo told deputies he shot eight times in three different bursts, authorities said.
When authorities located the 23-year-old after the shooting, they say he tried to stuff the Palmetto State Armory AR15 weapon in his pants. The gun was recovered and the suspect taken into custody.
Naranjo was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
