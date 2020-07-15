Witness to deadly Mississippi concert shooting says conflict may have started with fireworks

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A witness to a shooting that killed two people and left several others injured at a rap concert spoke exclusively with WREG on Wednesday.

A source close to the case says investigators have been reviewing footage and may have a person of interest identified.

The witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said she saw a man fire shots into the crowd at Memphis-based rapper Big Boogie’s concert Saturday night at the LPS ballpark in Panola County.

She said there was some sort of conflict and people were running around her car with guns. She says she was told the issue was over fireworks.

“A little bit later on, something else happened and they were saying it was fireworks again. That’s what the promoter of the party kept saying on the microphone.”

WATCH: Video shows shots fired at Mississippi rap concert

Warning: Graphic language and content

She says everything was fine once Big Boogie got on stage to perform. However, things soon took a deadly turn when she says she saw someone on stage start shooting.

“I couldn’t see his face but everybody that was on stage with a black glove on was with the Memphis artist, and I saw the person that was shooting, he had a black glove on, so I know he was with him.”

Panola County authorities say at least five guns were used and more than 50 shots were fired into the crowd that night.

Two people were killed, three were treated for gunshot wounds and three others were run over in the chaos.

“I looked over to my left, I seen about three bodies laid out,” she said. “[They] really didn’t deserve to lose their lives, they really didn’t, because of nonsense.”

As of Wednesday, no one had been arrested in this case.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 563-6230.