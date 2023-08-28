MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released a photo of the shooter’s car from the fatal shooting in Downtown Memphis on Sunday.

A total of three people were shot, leaving a woman dead and two injured. Businesses were also damaged during the shooting, breaking windows on Main Street.

Police say the shooter was last seen leaving the scene in a newer model gray four-door Dodge Charger with a black spoiler.

Courtesy of Memphis Police Department

A witness, Robert Rowan, was on the roof of a building downtown just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“For about 20 seconds there it felt like a combat zone,” Rowan said. “We were kinda getting close to going inside because it was bearing down on us pretty quickly.”

He said he was getting footage of the storm rolling in before he started hearing loud sounds.

“Well at first we were facing toward the river so when we heard the gunshots over our shoulder it sounded like an explosion,” Rowan said. “So we were thinking like lightning had struck a transformer.”

Rowan says it was actually gunfire. “Just a few cracks of gunshot and then it really ramped up. You could hear the change in the caliber of the rifle,” he said. “When I heard the gunshots I knew there was going to be a fatality.”

According to MPD, this was a targeted attack. This shooting also comes after law enforcement ramped up security downtown following a mass shooting that injured eight people.

When WREG reached out to MPD about the violence still happening despite the added patrols and street closures, they released the following statement:

“As you are aware, the shooting did occur outside of the Downtown Traffic Control area; however, the Memphis Police Department is continuing to monitor the downtown area and will make adjustments as needed. But at this time, no new adjustments have been made. We are committed to maintaining the safety and security of the citizens of Memphis and visitors alike.“

Rowan says that partisan politics is a contributing problem.

“Unless we have sensible firearm registration, background checks, red flag laws, banning of assault weapons, this is only going to get worse,” he said. “This is my home, I love this city but it never gets any easier when you hear and you see that stuff and you see crime scenes and you hear the stories. It’s exhausting.”

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.