Witness: Motorist opens fire on Highway 385 at Ridgeway after fender bender

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting incident on Highway 385 at Ridgeway on Saturday evening.

A witness told WREG it started as a fender bender. The witness said a maroon car hit a grey Altima in traffic. Then, a person in the grey Altima opened fire and shot the maroon car multiple times.

The witness said the driver in the maroon car was “okay,” and police were called to the scene.

Traffic is solid on the ramps leading into Highway 385 from both directions on I-240. It is unclear how long the highway will be shut down.

This is a developing story.