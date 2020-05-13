Witness: Driver arguing with passenger prior to hit-and-run crash that injured 2 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are coming to light about a hit-and-run in Parkway Village on Tuesday afternoon that injured two children who were walking nearby.

A suspect is still wanted in the crash after leaving the scene and ditching the vehicle off American Way, but the children are recovering well, police said.

The witness told police she saw two people who appeared to be arguing in the silver Chevrolet Tahoe driving behind her.

She said she saw the passenger of the Tahoe jerk the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to jump the curb and crash into the two children walking on the sidewalk nearby.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The hit-and-run crash that left 2 children injured this afternoon. We’ll walk you through it at 10. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/J2ymj0QinG — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) May 13, 2020

The children were immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition, but they were later upgraded to noncritical condition.

The driver of the Tahoe never stopped driving.

Police later found the damaged vehicle abandoned behind a business in the 4900 block of American Way. Employees at that business told police they saw a man and a woman leaving the vehicle.

The suspects were described as a black man wearing a black shirt and red shorts and a black woman with a pink mini-skirt. They were last seen walking on American Way towards Perkins Road.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

