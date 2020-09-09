Witness: Barbershop shooting may have been set-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have emerged about a shooting at a Whitehaven barbershop Tuesday afternoon.



A witness tells police a man walked into Prime Cuts and Styles on Millbranch near Holmes at 5:12 p.m. and shot the victim in the chest with an assault rifle before walking out with the victim’s bookbag.



The witness said two barbershop customers got up and left with the suspect. He believes the customers may have called the suspects to the scene.



Tuesday, the victim was listed in critical condition at Regional Medical Center.



Police said the suspect left in a red car — either a Chevrolet Impala or a Nissan Maxima. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.