With no early voting, Mississippi could see longest lines as voters decide on flag, marijuana

Voters will cast their ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 3 on whether to make the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission, displayed outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss., Sept. 2, 2020, as the new state flag as seen in this file photograph. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MEMPHIS, Ten. — Mississippi could have the longest lines of any Mid-South state on Election Day due to the absence of early voting.

In addition to the local and national candidates, voters in the Magnolia state could choose a new state flag and approve a medical marijuana program.

Back in June, Mississippi lawmakers retired the last state flag. About 3,000 designs came in to replace it, but a state commission settled on the one appearing on the ballot Tuesday which features a magnolia bloom and the words “In God We Trust.”

If voters don’t approve the design, the selection process will start over.

Another initiative up for a vote is medical marijuana. The measures have drawn sharp criticism from law enforcement who fear dispensaries could increase the state’s problems with drug abuse and addiction.

Supporters argue that marijuana can help people suffering from certain medical conditions.

There is also the tight U.S. Senate race between Republican Cindy Hyde- Smith and Democrat Mike Espy. The latest poll out Monday show the candidates are in a tie.