MEMPHIS – For the first time this year, Ryan Silverfield closed practice this week out at the U of M.

A decision that has almost nothing to do with playing Charlotte this weekend and everything to do with who will be under center when the Tigers take on the 49ers Saturday.

Seth Henigan, who has started all but one game in his Memphis career, is listed day to day after leaving Saturday’s win over South Florida with an injured shoulder.

That puts former Pure standout Tevin Carter in line to make his first collegiate start.

Why tip your hand if you don’t have to if you’re Silverfield. Hence, the closed practices.

If he has to start the young Carter, Tigers offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey has all the confidence in the 6’3”, 230-pound Memphian.

“I have 100% faith, as I said before, putting Tevin in the game. The game plan doesn’t change because Tevin goes in the game. That kid’s worked his tail off to get an opportunity, so I’m not going to put him in the game and take the ball out of his hand,” Cramsey said. “There was no, oh, no, we’re in trouble now. There was no anything. It was, he’s capable going in and executing any game plan that we have.”