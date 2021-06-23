Wisconsin woman accused of bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party: ‘I’ll kill him before he marries someone else’

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay, Wisconsin woman allegedly made a bomb threat after her ex-fiancé decided to go ahead with a party for their wedding day, without her.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 18 around 6:45 p.m. authorities responded to Vandervest Harley Davidson in Howard for a “suspicious situation.” The owner of the Harley store said that 32-year-old Amy Rizo allegedly made a Facebook post about going “to bomb and shoot up the building.”

Authorities spoke with Rizo’s ex-fiancé and he said they got into an argument and she called off the wedding. The ex-fiancé did not want to lose the money for the food, DJ, drinks and venue so he made the decision to have the party anyway. The party was at the Duck Blind Olde 41, a banquet hall located on the upper level of the Harley Davidson building.

The ex-fiancé’s sister said that the day of the party Rizo was texting her saying “she won and she would leave his house and she was taking everything.” She later went to the hotel where Rizo was staying and Rizo reportedly got into her face and became verbal.

Rizo stated “she would kill him before he marries anyone else,” according to the complaint, which added that Rizo was believed to still be intoxicated from the night before. When the ex-fiancé’s sister threatened to call Child Protective Services, Rizo allegedly said she was above the law because she was a social worker.

During the party later that day, someone allegedly showed the sister a Facebook post by Rizo that stated, “I’m glad you all are having a great time at Vandervest because there is a bomb under it.”

The ex-fiancé did not specifically see any of the Facebook posts about the bomb threat and believed that Rizo was incapable of “blowing up a building.”

A bartender for the party apparently saw the Facebook post, WFRV reports, and went to tell her boss.

When authorities spoke to Rizo, she denied posting anything to social media about a bomb threat and she stated that her ex-fiancé’s family was making things up to get back at her.

Authorities arrested Rizo on bomb scare and terrorist threat charges, but, after complaining she couldn’t breathe en route to the Brown County Jail, the Green Bay Fire Department took her to an area medical center before officers booked her.

After receiving medical treatment, Rizo was booked and released on $1,000 cash bond.